Head-To-Head Analysis: Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) vs. Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

This table compares Reservoir Media and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 22.56 -$45.06 million N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reservoir Media and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -102.50% -52.10%

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.