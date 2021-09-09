Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 13,094 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,683,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,452,304.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

Shares of SSTK opened at $113.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

