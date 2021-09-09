Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.52

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 916491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 57.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 328,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 55,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

