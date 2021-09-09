Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $331.68

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $331.68 and last traded at $326.70, with a volume of 516245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.76.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

