Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.99

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.99 and last traded at $155.56, with a volume of 51127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.84.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day moving average is $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

