Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.41. 1,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Immatics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $951.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.02.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.