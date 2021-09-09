Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Earnings History and Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

