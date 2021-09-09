Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

