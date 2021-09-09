QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,944 shares.The stock last traded at $86.70 and had previously closed at $86.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on QADB. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get QAD alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.