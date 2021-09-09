Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.