Midwich Group plc (MIDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £541.29 million and a P/E ratio of -142.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 564.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 513.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

