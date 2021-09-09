Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TKC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

