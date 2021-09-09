New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NJR. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.
Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New Jersey Resources Company Profile
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.
