New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NJR. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

