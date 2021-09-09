19,118 Shares in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless during the first quarter worth $3,559,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless during the first quarter worth $117,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter valued at $26,982,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS FKWL opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Franklin Wireless from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

