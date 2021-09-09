Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $214,000 in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESEA stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Euroseas Ltd. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Research analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

