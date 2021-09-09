Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

