Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,233,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

