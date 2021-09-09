Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.67 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average of $139.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

