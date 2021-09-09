Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,162 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton stock opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

