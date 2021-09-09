Sandy Spring Bank Acquires Shares of 1,000 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.49 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

