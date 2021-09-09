Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires C$24,200.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,315,937 shares in the company, valued at C$20,889,135.08.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, George Frederick Fink bought 2,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,316.00.

On Friday, August 27th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,767.80.

On Monday, August 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink purchased 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$4.62 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$155.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

BNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

