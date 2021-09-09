Platform Technology Partners Invests $11.04 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,742 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,000. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.