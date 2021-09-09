Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $238,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.45 and a 200-day moving average of $222.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

