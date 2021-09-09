Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average is $192.76. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

