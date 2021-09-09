Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $69.73 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

