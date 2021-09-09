4,325 Shares in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

