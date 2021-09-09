Zacks: Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Okta reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Okta stock opened at $263.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Okta by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,515,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

