BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.39

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 4765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

Several research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

