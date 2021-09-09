Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post $1.39 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.35. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,798 shares of company stock worth $4,347,902 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $113.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

