Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($1.40). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($7.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($5.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $104.62 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

