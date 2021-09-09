Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters Sells 6,941 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NFLX opened at $606.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.24 and its 200-day moving average is $523.03. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

