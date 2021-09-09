Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 772.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 781.09 ($10.21).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 687.40 ($8.98) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 711.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other news, insider John Allan bought 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.