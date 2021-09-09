Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney Sells 201,041 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael F. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,771,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,263,000 after acquiring an additional 122,075 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 138.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 974,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 565,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.