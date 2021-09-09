Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW opened at $145.73 on Thursday. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

