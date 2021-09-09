Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Trimmed by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $188.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

