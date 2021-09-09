Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bp Plc lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.13. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

