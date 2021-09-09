Bp Plc Sells 2,398 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.