Bp Plc Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $550.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.91. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $558.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,941 shares of company stock worth $19,860,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

