Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $257.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $269.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

