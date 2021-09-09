Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.80. Digital Media Solutions shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 3,176 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. raised their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Media Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $459.41 million and a P/E ratio of 147.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.