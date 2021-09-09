Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.16

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.16 and last traded at $141.04, with a volume of 20817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.35.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

