Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 8.2%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.72. 47,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,111,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $412,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,426,445 shares of company stock worth $32,925,353 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.