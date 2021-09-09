Bp Plc Sells 4,312 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,687,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,470 shares of company stock worth $68,318,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.10 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.