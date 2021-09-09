Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $224.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

