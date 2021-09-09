Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

