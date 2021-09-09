Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,724 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $29.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

