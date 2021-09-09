Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,872 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,275,000 after purchasing an additional 492,192 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,131,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $83.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

