Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells 2,198 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36.

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70.

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90.

ZUO stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $141,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 59.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.