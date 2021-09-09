Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 61.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 922,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 351,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

