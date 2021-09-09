Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,659 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $130.88 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

