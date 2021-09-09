Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $396,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 2.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

